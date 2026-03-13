5 dog breeds best suited for Indian climates

DEBOLINA ROY
Labradors are among the best dog breeds for Indian families, considering their temperament. Their waterproof coats also help them, but they need plenty of fluids and shade during the peak summer months.
These highly intelligent Scottish dogs can adapt and be very active in India. Their thick golden coat demands regular maintenance but their obedient nature makes them one of the best dog breeds.
German Shepherds are known for their wolf-like characteristics. They are very loyal and protective dogs. They make good watchdogs in India. Their fur cover requires that they should be in a cool environment.
These 'little lions' are best suited for living in an apartment. Their small size and friendly nature make them the best companions. The luxurious double coats of these animals should be well maintained to avoid matting.
The popularity of pugs can be attributed to their small size and lower maintenance requirements. The short coats of pugs are easy to take care of. However, their flat face requires them to be kept indoors to prevent overheating.