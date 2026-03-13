5 fruits you should wash with baking soda

Udisha
Grapes
Grapes grow in clusters and are exposed to a lot of chemical sprays which can stick to the surface. It is important to soak them in baking soda to make it safe and non hazardous.
Strawberries
The skin of strawberries is very porous which easily traps pesticide residue. The best way to get rid of the chemical and the dirt is by soaking the fruits in baking soda water for around 15 minutes.
Apples
To keep apples fresh, sellers often use food-grade wax to coat the fruits. This may cause pesticides to come in contact with apples. Washing them in baking soda breaks down that layer of wax and makes it safer to consume.
Blueberries
Much like grapes, blueberries almost always have some chemical residues sticking to them. Simple rinsing won't do the trick, the bunch has to be soaked in some baking soda.
Peaches
The fuzzy coating of peaches attracts dust and chemical sprays like no other. Scrubbing the surface hardly helps. To eat safe and healthy, soak the fruits in a baking soda and water mixture.