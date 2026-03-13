5 reasons why Chopta valley is considered as India's mini Switzerland

DEBOLINA ROY
Chopta valley is filled with velvety green meadows, which is quite similar to Swiss meadows. The high-altitude bugyals, remain green even during the summer and serves as a canvas four contemplative thoughts.
Chopta has abundance of deodar, pine tress and rhododendron bushes. It will quitetly take you to the serene gardens of Switzerland.
Just like the swiss skyline, the valley provides picturesque sights to several Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.
Chopta Valley is `covered with snow, especially during winters. The snow-capped pine trees and frozen trails are a quintessential charm of a Swiss village in the Swiss Alps.
It is less crowded than the other hill stations, which can remind you of the rural Switzerland. If you want to spend a quiet honeymoon with your special one, pick this without a second thought.