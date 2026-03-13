7 reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky

DEBOLINA ROY
The fear of Friday the 13th may come from Norse mythology where Loki arrived at the banquet in Valhalla as the 13th guest which led to the death of Balder, who was the beloved god of light.
The tradition of number 13 being unlucky is universally known, particularly in Western traditions. The fear associated with this number, known as ‘triskaidekaphobia’, has contributed to its reputation.
Some biblical interpretations indicate that Friday has some relation to tragic events like the Fall of Adam and Eve or Cain's murder of Abel. These tales supported the belief that Friday has a bad spiritual or symbolic meaning.
Films and books have added to the superstitious belief over time. The horror film called Friday the 13th and bestselling novels cemented this date as representing danger or bad luck.
The most popular theory suggests the superstition began when the Knights Templar were arrested on Friday, October 13th, in 1307.
The ancient beliefs of our ancestors like broken mirror and black cats have been passed along to us through oral stories and repetitious images. Also important is cultural myths and traditions that perpetuate the idea of Friday the 13th.
Many different cultures respond to various superstitions, and for instance, in Greek culture and throughout Latin America, Tuesday the 13th is thought to be an unlucky date.