4 reasons Galliano-era Dior remains a milestone in fashion

Udisha
Narrative storytelling
When in Dior, John Galliano revolutionised the rampwalk by making it cinematic. From the French Revolution to Edwardian portraits, his fashion shows had a rich backstory, embedded in history. It was never just about fashion, but about telling a story.
Street culture x Haute couture
He redefined Haute couture by bringing the so-called "high" and "low" cultures together. This choice often made him embroiled in controversy, such as the Spring 2000 "Clochards" (Tramp) collection that was actually inspired by homeless people along the Seine.
Saddle Bag
The Saddle Bag debuted in 1999 and immediately became iconic around the world when it was placed on Sex and the City. The single item introduced Dior to an entirely new generation, merging his own legacy with the brand's.
Fusion of East and West
John Galliano often went global with fashion, with the technical fusion of the East and the West recurring in his work. One of his iconic works would be the 2007 Spring Couture collection which merged traditional Parisian tailoring with ornate Eastern draping. His fashion bridged the gap between the worlds, establishing a dialogue through couture.