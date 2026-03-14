Glass Hair and Slick-Backs: The definitive guide to achieve the "high-shine" polished look for humid Indian summers

Udisha
Hydration: Want glass hair this summer? The key is to condition and hydrate the hair well. Use a smooth shampoo and follow it by a deep-conditioning mask. Proper moisturiser will prevent humidity from making your hair frizzy and keep it sleek.
Heat protectant spray: If you want to lock in the mirror finish of your hair, a heat protectant spray will help. These sprays, containing polymers, dampen your hair and does not make your hair frizzy even when blow dried.
Styling cream: For the ultimate slick back or straight ponytails, you need more moisture. This time, skip the gel and pick up a styling cream and apply it from the hairline to the back. Lock in any flying or baby hair and you are good to go.
Finishing spray: Humidity in India can be stubborn, so extra protection will never harm you. To ensure that your glass hair or slick back hair, stays put, use a high-shine finishing spray as the final coat. This shields your hair from humidity and locks in the shine all day.