Google Maps gets its biggest update in 10 years: Here’s all you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Ask Maps enables people to inquire about many difficult real-world issues, including finding where to charge your phone, looking up public tennis courts, and receiving tailored suggestions based on previous searches, saved locations, and the community’s comments for more than 300 million places.
The results are built based on the user's preferences such as their diet and personal style. Ask Maps will offer users options, the estimated time of travel, and local feedback to help users plan trips and meetups.
Users will be able to reserve items, save or share locations, and navigate easily once a destination is selected. Using Ask Maps helps you go from discovering information to an action plan and allows for executing plans straight from the app
Immersive Navigation provides 3D mapping of the terrain, the buildings, and overpasses. It also indicates lanes, stop signs and crosswalks using Gemini AI models that are using the data from the street view and airborne images.
With smart zoom and semi-transparent buildings, users can now see a more comprehensive view of their route. Voice guidance has been updated to provide a more natural-sounding direction.
Maps evaluates routes in the area of different routes, such as shorter time, less traffic, and toll road options. By using community-sourced reports, maps provide real-time notifications of road closures and accidents, and around 5 million traffic updates are being integrated into maps per second.
Maps will show users what the destination will look like as a Google Street View. It includes location of the entrance, proximity to other lots, and the exact side of the street.
A complete navigation and exploration upgrades will be rolled out in the U.S. across all iOS/ Android/ CarPlay/Android Auto/cars using Google built-in data over the next few months.