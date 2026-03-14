Mini Mathur reveals her diet secret: Here are the supplements she takes daily at the age of 50

DEBOLINA ROY
Mini Mathur incorporates magnesium glycinate into her night time routine to help relax her brain. In her opinion, this mineral, along with its calming properties, also helps relieve stress
Omega-3 is a supplement that Mini Mathur consumes on a daily basis as part of her well-being regimen. It is popular for being supportive of heart and brain health as well as giving overall support to everyday nutritional habits.
Isabgol (Psyllium Husks) is a very important dietary fibre according to Mini Mathur. They are simple and effective to use. They also aid in digestion and intestinal health, and encourage regularity.
Calcium is an integral part of Mini Mathur’s daily supplements. Calcium is generally beneficial for bone and teeth health, therefore it is commonly utilized to help preserve healthy bone structure due to fluctuations in our diets as we mature.
Among the supplements that Mini Mathur takes regularly is vitamin C. The nutrient has a reputation of supporting both immunity and skin health through acting as an antioxidant to help combat the impact of free radicals on the cells & tissues throughout our body.
Mini Mathur talked about her use of creatine as well. Along with enhancing muscle strength, creatine is often seen as a way to improve energy levels.
According to Mini Mathur, vitamin D is an important part of women’s health. In addition to bone strength and building immunity, vitamin D can help with overall mental wellbeing.