4 easy flowers to plant in March for your home garden

DEBOLINA ROY
Marigolds are easy to grow and also function well at repelling bugs and protecting the nearby plants. They can be grown with a minimum amount of care and receive direct sun for most of the day.
Zinnias are fantastic for providing a burst of colour without having to put in a lot of effort. Zinnias can tolerate heat, so they grow well in warm climates. You can grow them in large blooms of red, pink, or purple.
Sunflowers grow from their tiny seeds to their monumental height and golden appearance. Growing sunflowers is also one of the most enjoyable ways to create a happy environment.
One of the most easy flowers for home garden is Jasmine. Mogra flowers provide beauty and ease of care in one's home garden. As they begin blooming in warmer weather, they fill the air with their wonderful aroma.