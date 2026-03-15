4 "healthy" cooking oils that are actually toxic at high heat

Udisha
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Extra Virgin Olive Oil is marketed as healthy but the moment it is overheated and starts to smoke, it can become harmful. Using the oil as dressing or cooking in low-heat is the best way to use it.
Unrefined Walnut Oil
The unrefined version of the oil is very tasty, but the moment it is heated, the high temperature renders it bad, destroying the antioxidants. The oil should be used as a finishing oil to provide a certain nuttiness to the food.
Flaxseed Oil
Packed with Omega 3, this oil is very sensitive to heat. With extremely low smoke point, it turns toxic when heated and therefore, should be used cold.
Unrefined Sunflower Oil
While refined sunflower is the best for frying, the unrefined one is extremely delicate and when overheated, releases toxic aldehydes. It is safer to use the oil cold and as garnish.