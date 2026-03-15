4 ingredients that can save a burnt pot

Udisha
Baking Soda
If your pot is burnt, don't throw it away just yet, it can still be saved. The easiest and most effective solution is baking soda. Sprinkle adequate amount of baking soda on the charred areas and add some water so that a thick paste is formed. Let it rest overnight and the next morning, you will see the burnt food has come off.
White Vinegar
The acetic acid in vinegar breaks down the burnt food on the pan quiet easily. If the burn looks difficult, pour the vinegar and fill it up till the burnt edges. Add some water and boil the mixture. Once it cools down, wash the pot properly.
Salt
If the pot is made of cast iron, salt can help you get rid of the burn. Take some coarse salt and mix it with some water or oil. Use the liquid to scrub your pot and the natural abrasive will get rid of the charred parts without ruining the pot.
Dishwasher Tablets
Putting a burnt pot in the dishwasher will not help but a dishwasher tablet absolutely can. Pour in some hot water into the pot and drop the tablet into it. Keep it aside until it soaks for at least half an hour. The enzymes and surfactants in the tablet will do all the scrubbing needed.