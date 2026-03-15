4 vegetables that are healthier cooked than raw

Udisha
Tomatoes
While many of us frequently eat raw tomatoes, the cooked version is healthier. When cooked, tomatoes release lycopene, an antioxidant that is good for heart.
Carrots
Raw carrots is definitely good but cooking the vegetable brings up the nutrient present in it, called beta-carotene. Our body converts this into Vitamin A which is great for immunity.
Asparagus
When eaten raw, our body finds it difficult to digest the healthy elements of asparagus. Once cooked, a higher amount of Vitamins A, C and E are released which makes it more nutritious. However, remember to not overcook it either.
Spinach
Raw Spinach is not totally unhealthy. However, the oxalic acid present, prevents our body from taking in the iron and calcium. Cooking the leafy vegetable even slightly brings down the acid content, and leaves us with the healthy leaf option that is packed with more iron, magnesium, and calcium.