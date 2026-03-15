5 best dessert cafes in Hyderabad for sweet lovers

DEBOLINA ROY
A hidden gem in Banjara hills, it is one of the best dessert cafes in Hyderabad. It is famous for its croissant assortments. You can try the pain au chocolat, Nutella knot, baklava croissant, and almond croissant.
If you are craving for some ice cream, level up your experience with this Turkish ice cream spot. It has 26 flavours of ice cream including, tiramisu, Turkish coffee, cotton candy, rocher dondruma, and many more.
The delicious croissants made with artisanal ingredients, will surely swoon you over. Try their chocolate et hazelnut croissant filled with gooey chocolate, chocolate tarts, and apple Danish.
If you are a coffee connoisseur then this tiramisu is a must-try. It is layered with Savoiardi dry and crumbly lady fingers, soaked in espresso, and finished with a dollop of mascarpone cheese.
A cute café, tucked away in the lanes of Madhapur, it offers a range of desserts. Do not forget to miss their hazelnut milk cookies, almond croissant, and custard croissant.