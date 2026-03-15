5 cooling skincare tricks to beat the summer heat

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the famous cooling skincare tricks, tried by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Bella Hadid. All you need to do after getting up in the morning is dip your face in a bowl of ice. It also helps reduce puffiness.
Before skincare or while going out you can keep some wet wipes in the bag. It will help you instantly wipe out all the impurities and dirt and make your skin refreshed.
If you sweat a lot of in summer, you can carry an alcohol-free facemist. You can pour cucumber juice or rose water in a spray bottle and use a couple of pumps 2-3 times a day.
Start your daily with a smoothie bowl with your fruits like mangoes, watermelons, kiwis, and a lot of dry fruits and seeds, which are rich in antioxidants.
Aloevera has antibacterial, antifungal, and cooling properties. Applying the gel before sleep also helps you curb redness and skin breakouts.