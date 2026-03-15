5 life-changing OM chanting benefits for daily practice

DEBOLINA ROY
Chanting removes mental fog that builds during daily activity; improves concentration and memory, supporting the idea that OM chanting enhances cognitive function.
The continuous beat helps to decrease blood cortisol levels immediately, allowing you to dissolve chronic anxiety. This practice establishes an arena of tranquillity and enables you to develop a newfound and reliable resiliency.
It helps lower blood pressure while providing a steady and rhythmic heartbeat through relaxation of the autonomic nervous system, resulting in better cardiovascular health.
The vibrations created migrate outward into the surrounding area purifying the environment. This action removes negative energy showing how OM Chanting benefits the environment by providing harmony and peace.
It helps to stabilize unstable emotional states by equilibrating the energy centres within your body. This practice replaces feelings of weightiness or lack of clarity with fun, joyful moments.