5 signs you’re not getting enough protein

Udisha
Sweet cravings
Lack of protein intake in the diet leads to constant sweet cravings because without adequate protein, blood sugar can spike and fall in moments. This tells our body to consume something sweet.
Increased tiredness
Protein provides us with energy by creating dopamine and serotonin that also improve our focus. Without these neurotransmitters, one can not only feel tired and sluggish but also suffer from brain fog.
Dull hair, skin and nails
Not eating protein affects your hair, skin and nails which are largely made of keratin, which is a protein. Without enough protein in the body, these parts don't receive the needed supply, leading to dull and thinning hair, weak nails and dry skin.
Loss of muscle
If you are skipping protein while on your weight loss journey, your body will end up burning your muscle instead of fat. This will lead to an unhealthy weight loss which will weaken your body and make your metabolism slow.
Slow recovery from injuries
If your wounds, no matter how small, take time to heal, your protein intake needs to go up. Protein is what powers tissue repair in our body and in its absence, cells cannot rebuild as easily, leading to slow healing.