5 targeted exercises that can tone your upper body

Udisha
Push-Ups
Nothing tones your upper body better than push-ups. It tones your chest and arms, even if you do a simpler version by doing them on your knees.
Rows
To do this, bend over, squeeze your shoulder blades and pull weights towards the hips. This not only helps your back, but also tones the front of your arms.
Overhead Press
Sit straight and push some weights right above your head. The force used, tones your shoulders and improves the posture.
Lateral Raises
Spread your arms out as you hold lights weights. Exert some force as your push your arms outwards for a stronger shoulder.
Tricep Dips
For this, you will need a chair. Sit on the edge and place your hands next to the hips as you lift your body. This tones the back of the arms while strengthening it.