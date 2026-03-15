6 health cafes in Mumbai for delicious diet food

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the best health cafes in Mumbai with plethora of option for salads, sammies, juices, smoothies, and soups. Try their Zaatar lamb sandwich and paneer tikka and cap off your meal with a banana almond milk smoothie.
This eatery has two outlets in Mumbai and attracts a lot of gym enthusiast for authentic ingredients You can try their juices, berry jar and coconut pancakes.
This cute café is famous for the delectable avocado toast and sourdough bread and jam. If you are craving for a sweet tooth, try their almond cake and smoothie bowls.
You can witness your favourite B-town celebs in this cafe munching on their faves. Some of their signature dishes are farmer’s pancakes, salads, eggs benedict, and vegan chocolate cake.
Make your mornings healthier and more refreshed with their quinoa burger and hummus. You can also try their ‘I am glowing Bowl’, hash browns, and Greek salads.
It is one of the coziest health cafes in Mumbai. You can try their glow bowl, hummus and paneer wrap, chicken roll, ragi crackers, and burrito bowl.