Indian celebs at the Oscar: 5 stars who lit up Hollywood’s biggest night

DEBOLINA ROY

Deepika Padukone

In 2023 Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu from RRR. She wore a fish cut black Louis Vuitton gown with Cartier jewellery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is  one of the most-talked about Indian celebs at the Oscar red carpet. She wore a metallic paprik coloured gown by Armani Privé.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made a lot of appearances on the Oscar red carpet. In 2026 she made a debut wearing a lace dress by Zuhair Murad.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Junior NTR

Junior NTR appeared in the Dolby Theatre representing RRR. He wore an elegant bandhgala jacket embroidered with an ornate gold tiger.

A R Rahman

A. R. Rahman won his award for Best Original Score at the 2009 Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire. He donned a stunning suit by Lavin as well as adding a beautiful Sabhyasachi necktie.

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