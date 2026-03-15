Indian celebs at the Oscar: 5 stars who lit up Hollywood’s biggest night

DEBOLINA ROY
In 2023 Deepika Padukone presented the award for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu from RRR. She wore a fish cut black Louis Vuitton gown with Cartier jewellery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most-talked about Indian celebs at the Oscar red carpet. She wore a metallic paprik coloured gown by Armani Privé.
Priyanka Chopra made a lot of appearances on the Oscar red carpet. In 2026 she made a debut wearing a lace dress by Zuhair Murad.
Junior NTR appeared in the Dolby Theatre representing RRR. He wore an elegant bandhgala jacket embroidered with an ornate gold tiger.
A. R. Rahman won his award for Best Original Score at the 2009 Academy Awards for Slumdog Millionaire. He donned a stunning suit by Lavin as well as adding a beautiful Sabhyasachi necktie.