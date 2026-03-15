Inside Rishabh Pant's Rs. 3crore home in Delhi: 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Rishabh Pant's home in Delhi is primarily located in Uttam Nagar and is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs. 3 crores. The residence provides ample privacy, is spacious and allows easy access to Delhi.
Rishabh Pant’s living room is a hallmark of elegance and minimalism. It features a sleek wooden flooring with clean lines and stylish maroon sofa.
One of the most important parts of Rishabh Pant’s home is his trophy display. The built-in cabinet in his house has a lot of his national and international achievements
Rishabh’s bedroom is all about contemporary design. The bright colour palette combined with the geometric patterns accentuates the whole décor.
For any athlete to achieve their goals, having adequate levels of fitness is critical. Rishabh Pant has a fully equipped gym in his residence along with a huge recreational space that allow him to unwind.