4 iconic performances by Oscar winner Jessie Buckley

Udisha
Irish actress Jessie Buckley completed her awards season sweep with Best Actress in a Leading Role win at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. She won for her hauntingly beautiful performance as William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes Shakespeare in the Chloé Zhao directed Hamnet. While the world is in awe of Jessie's genius, here are a few more roles where she was brilliant.
The Lost Daughter (2021)
Jessie Buckley's performance as a younger Leda Caruso in this Maggie Gyllenhaal directed psychological drama earned the actress her first Oscar nomination when she earned the nod for Best Supporting Actress in 2022. Jessie's portrayal of Olivia Colman's younger version was extremely layered and critically acclaimed.
Wild Rose (2018)
In this musical, Jessie played aspiring Scottish country singer, Rose-Lynn Harlan. A former convict and single mother of two, the actor mesmerised with both her acting and singing talents. Her lead performance was praised by viewers and critics alike, and she was also nominated for the BAFTA Best Actress.
Chernobyl (2019)
The Oscar winning actress has even stunned on television. She played Lyudmila Ignatenko in this HBO miniseries, who was married to a first responder. Jessie portrayed the character with depth, emotional complexity and the grief could be felt through her performance.
The Bride! (2026)
Shot before Hamnet, Jessie Buckley played Frankenstein's bride in this movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film is set in 1930s Chicago and the actress has delivered a dynamic performance as both the titular character and the spirit of Mary Shelley, the author of novel Frankenstein. Jessie's widely acclaimed performance is already being seen as a contender for awards next year.