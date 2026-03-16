4 iconic performances by Oscar winner Jessie Buckley

The Bride! (2026)

Shot before Hamnet, Jessie Buckley played Frankenstein's bride in this movie directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film is set in 1930s Chicago and the actress has delivered a dynamic performance as both the titular character and the spirit of Mary Shelley, the author of novel Frankenstein. Jessie's widely acclaimed performance is already being seen as a contender for awards next year.