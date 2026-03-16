4 things to consider while choosing a sunscreen for sensitive skin

DEBOLINA ROY
While choosing sunscreen for sensitive skin, it is important to go for a long lasting water based sunscreen. Also it has to have SPF 50+ protection formula, which helps protect against burning and redness too
For sensitive skin, it is best to choose a broader spectrum protection. It safeguards your skin against UVA and UVB rays. Also, it helps prevent premature ageing.
Alcohol, sulphates and fragrance-free sunscreens are the best options to prevent irritation for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic sunscreens are crucial to prevent clogged pores.
Sensitive skin is very prone to allergic reactions. Go for hypoallergic sunscreens which will cause lesser irritation.