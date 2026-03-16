5 best diamonds worn at the red carpet Oscars 2026

Bristi Dey
Kate Hudson
The actress complimenting her green crystal embroidered bodycon dress, wore a 16 carats rare green diamond, wrapped around with 50 carat white diamonds as a neckpiece. The whole set is reportedly worth $5 million
Teyana Taylor
Teyana looked ravishing in feathered black dress and complimenting the look was a 60 carat diamond necklace. And it wasn't just diamond, but platinum played the cameo role, making the set even more exquisite.
Priyanka Chopra
The actress mixed modern royalty and chic couture to bring out the ravishing look. At its centre sits a stunning 14-carat Madagascar sapphire, surrounded by diamonds and emeralds which reportedly took 1300hours to design. A tribute to true craftmanship indeed!
Odessa A’zion
Draped in black couture, she opted for a layered diamond necklace which looked not just simple but elegant in every level. She walked the red carpet in about 55 carats of Pandora lab-grown diamonds layered across necklaces, bringing out chic and gothic look to life.
Elle Fanning
The actress rocked in the ethereal fairy like look. Complimenting her white Givenchy dress sat a diamond studded neckpiece. She wore a vintage transformable diamond necklace that is over 100 years old and featured round, old-cut diamonds crafted into a sublime leaf motif.