Did timeless glamour make a comeback in Oscars 2026? Feathers and off-shoulder majorly dominated the night!

Bristi Dey
The 98th Academy Awards embraced the return of vintage charm. Dresses adorned with feathers and sweeping ball gowns dominated the couture night.
Some celebs went for the classic feathery fringe look that swayed with every move and brought drama to the floor. Nicole Kidman let her gown shimmer with feathers and Teyana Taylor opposing the conventional gown, rocked in black-and-white feathered gown.
While others brought the off-shoulder silhouette to life with sheer glamour, from Anne Hathaway in a striking black Valentino to Demi Moore in a custom Gucci gown, each look a work of art that revived the timeless style.
Among others embracing the trend, Renate Reinsve stunned in a red hot off-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton, exuding elegance and power at every turn. Meanwhile, Amelia Dimoldenberg brought vintage charm to life in a classic look by Ralph Lauren. And Priyanka Chopra rocked in both feathery off-shoulder dress!