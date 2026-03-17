4 natural ways to get rid of fruit flies fast

Udisha
Apple cider vinegar
The best way to get rid of fruit flies is to trap them! Add some dish soap to a small amount of apple cider vinegar and the mixture will sink the flies after attracting them.
Paper funnel
Take an overripe fruit and put it in a jar. Make a funnel out of a paper and insert it into the jar making sure the open end is on the top. The flies will get in the jar but will have no way out.
Boiling water
Eliminate fruit flies at the source. These flies enter mostly through kitchen pipes, even laying eggs their. Pouring boiling water down the sink and into the pipe will kill them.
Essential oil spray
A fancier way to get rid of fruit flies is by spraying a mix of water with peppermint or lemongrass. This home-made natural repellant has to be sprayed on the areas the flies are mostly found.