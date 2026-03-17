4 reasons why you should eat cucumber during summer

Udisha
Superior hydration
Cucumbers are a great source of water with around 95% of water content. Summers need a lot of hydration and cucumbers help restore the fluid that is lost through sweat.
Natural cooling properties
Cucumbers have a natural cooling effect that help regulate the internal body temperature and protect you from the simmer heat.
Nutrient density with low calories
Besides water, cucumbers are a powerhouse of essential nutrients such as Vitamin K, Vitamin C, and magnesium. What is even better, it has low calorie content is light on the stomach.
Protects skin health
With silica and antioxidants present in cucumbers, they aid collagen production. Exposure to the sun leads to oxidative stress and due to the presence of collagen, your body becomes equipped to fight it. They also help lower inflammation and sooth the skin.