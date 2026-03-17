4 ways to thoroughly clean black bathroom tiles

DEBOLINA ROY
Typical cleaning is one of the most significant suggestions for cleaning black bathroom tiles. Frequently use soft-bristled microfiber mops to clean and a vacuum to remove the dust.
Harsh or acidic cleaners can damage your bathroom floors and make it slippery. Use a pH-neutral cleaner with gentle formula, which leaves no residue.
Hard water spots can damage the black tiles sooner. After cleaning, wipe the tiles with a microfibre cloth to prevent moisture. After every shower use a squeegee to prevent water spots.
Pet paw prints, foot prints or smudges can also damage the tiles too. Use a soft microfibre cloth with an alcohol-free pet friendly cleaner and wipe the surface regularly.