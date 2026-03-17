5 best Bengaluru cafes for early breakfast

Udisha
SLV Coffee Bar
A popular local breakfast joint in Bengaluru, this place is perfect if you want to have a good and authentic plate of South Indian meal early in the morning with the classic dosa and coffee.
Anand Dum Biryani
Although not a traditional breakfast choice, people queue up in front of the eatery since 4 am in the morning for a hot place of breakfast biriyani and when in Bengaluru, you shouldn't miss it either.
Veena Stores
Another popular joint that serves authentic South Indian breakfast, this eatery known for serving the best vada, idli and some traditional kesari bat and even has take-away options.
Taaza Thindi
While the menu is limited, this place never disappoints and has remained a favourite breakfast joint that serves delicious South Indian food in a clean set up.
Cafe Petriqor
If you want a fancy setting and world cuisine on your plate for breakfast in Bengaluru, this is the place to go. With all-day breakfast options, they serve the best egg dishes among other items. With a beautiful ambience, this is perfect for a romantic morning-out!