5 commonly eaten breakfasts which can harm your gut health

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most harmful breakfasts for your gut health, is deep fried pooris with spicy aloo curry. The pooris are loaded with oil and potatoes contain a lot of carbs, which can lead to blood sugar spike or post-meal drowsiness.
It might be one of the most convenient options for the office goers. White bread has a lot of carbohydrates and no fibre. Butter and jam also contain a lot of unhealthy fat and sugar content.
Processed food loaded with preservatives can secretly mess with your gut. Much of the food is processed so it is filled with refined carbs as well as high amounts of sodium causing high blood pressure.
Upma without veggies can be a gut burden, because of its empty calories. Absences of pulses or veggies make you feel derived from getting adequate fibre and minerals.
Cornflakes, mueslis or any sugary cereals are equally harmful as poori or butter. They are high is added sugar, refined carbs, and unhealthy fats.