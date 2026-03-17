5 easy ways to exfoliate your skin in summer

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the most useful skin exfoliating tips in summer is to use AHAs and BHAs once a week. These liquid exfoliant dissolves dead cells and help acne-prone and sensitive skin glow.
It’s a natural way to wipe off the impurities. Mix granulated sugar with coconut oil to create hydrating scrub. Massage it in circular motion to buff away dry patches.
One of the easiest skin exfoliating tips is to use a clean damp washcloth, Gently move the cloth in smaller circles to life face debris.
Before taking a shower rub your boy with a natural soft bristle brush. Start your feet and move upwards. It improves blood circulation and removes dull layers.
Use papaya or pineapple enzyme masks, It helps break down the proteins holding the dead skin. This fruit-based hack gives you a natural glow with soft and supple skin.