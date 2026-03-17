5 quick shower hacks for busy mornings

Subhadrika Sen
Focus Shower: Keep it short, quick and focussed. Wash your face, feet, underarms and intimate areas and you are done.
Cool Blast: Gift yourself a blast of cold water from the shower to fully awaken your senses.
Multi-purpose products: Use multi-purpose products that can double up for body and hair wash. Keep these products within reach to avoid wastage of time.
Instant cooling: Add essential oils like mint, lavender or rose water that cools down the body and keeps it fresh for the whole day.
Micro-fibre towel: Use micro-fibre towels that helps you dry off easily.