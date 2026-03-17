5 things you need to know about convection ovens

DEBOLINA ROY
Hot air is circulated around your food using a powerful fan in convection ovens resulting in a more evenly cooked roast with less time being required and less energy being consumed.
Standard recipes can be adapted for convection ovens by reducing the temperature by 25-50°F. This is done to prevent food from burning on the outside while the inside cooks to a satisfactory degree.
You can use It to save up to 25% of your cooking time by not having to adjust the heat. The fact that they are so efficient makes them perfect for those nights when you want to serve dinner as quickly as possible.
When it comes to roasting meats, convection ovens really shine. The air circulation is perfect for browning the meat and keeping it juicy inside. However, convection is also good for baking cakes.
Using low-side cookware maximizes the unique efficiencies of convection cooking. The ‘whooshing’ can then reach the entire surface of the food and thus prevent hot spots and eliminate the need to rotate your food.