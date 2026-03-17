6 benefits of clay baths to add to your wellness routines

Subhadrika Sen
Removes impurities: Say goodbye to the dirt, impurities, and other unwanted irritants from your skin.
Prevents Acne: Clay baths are great for those with acne-prone skin or sensitive skin. With the removal of oil and dirt, skin sensitivity is also controlled.
Feeds nutrients: Clay baths feed nutrients like Magnesium and Calcium to the skin.
Improves skin texture: Regular clay baths will leave your skin glowing, soft and bright.
Regulates sebum secretion: Clay baths helps in controlling the amount of oil or sebum that is secreted by the skin.
Relaxing: Clay bath is a popular wellness ritual which helps the skin and also works wonders to de-stress you.