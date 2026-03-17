6 cooling agents to add to your summer bath water

Subhadrika Sen
Neem leaves: Act as anti-bacterial and helps in offering relief from skin irritation.
Epsom Salt: Life is all stressed out? Throw in some epsom salt in your bath water and relax. It also helps in easing out body pain.
Aloe vera: The OG cooling agent, aloe vera is a must put while taking your summer baths. It keeps the skin cool and prevents irritation.
Rose Water: Feel refreshed and energetic after taking a bath in rose water. Works well for those with sensitive skin.
Cucumber: Add some cucumber slices to your bath water, especially if you have been exposed to the sun for a long time. It cools and hydrates the skin.
Mint: Makes the water appear cooler than it is. Apart from the aroma and cooling sensation, it also takes away all your stress.