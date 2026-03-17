6 traditional foods to have on Gudi Padwa 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Start the Gudi Padwa 2026 with the jaggery and neem prasad. It symbolizes the sweet and bitter moments of life. This dish reminds you to embrace all your ups and downs.
Puran poli is one of the most popular Gudi Padwa dishes. It is served with chana daal or jaggery and then seasoned with cardamom and nutmeg, and served with a spoonful of ghee.
Shrikhand is a sweet dessert made using thick curd, sweetened with sugar, saffron and cardamom. It is served cold and tastes delicious when eaten with golden fried puris.
This lentil curry is very spicy and made with a healthy chana dal stock. The consistency of the dish can be described as light, and it is been tempered using mustard seeds and curry leaves.
These savoury cakes are made with a thick batter of coriander and gram flour. After steaming, it is sautéed in hot oil and garnished with sesame seeds.
This delicious basmati rice dish with long grains and fragrant spices is equally good alone. It is served with your main dish and top with golden raisins and cashews.