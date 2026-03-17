Who is Cassandra Kulukundis, the first winner of the Oscar for Best Casting?

Acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Cassandra Kulukundis honoured the casting directors who had been neglected so far. She said, "I have to thank the Academy for even adding this category and for the casting directors who fought tirelessly to make it happen despite everything in their way. I dedicate this to you and to the casting directors who never got a chance to get up here, who didn’t even get a chance to get their name on the movie."