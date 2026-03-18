4 creative ways to use olive oil

ANOUSHKA NAG
Infuse olive oil with fruit peels
Most likely, you've used olive oil flavoured with herbs or garlic. However, these are not the only components needed for the job. You might want to consider using your fruit peels to infuse olive oil. Flavoured oils can be made from peels that you would otherwise throw in the trash.
Mix olive oil in coffee
Although they don't seem to go well together, some people like the combination of coffee and olive oil. There are heart-healthy advantages to this combination. The coffee has a nearly silky texture and flavours that are both savoury and fruity thanks to the olive oil.
Use olive oil to keep cheese from sticking to the grater
Olive oil is delicious and has so many tasty applications, from the everyday to the more unusual. But it also has practical uses. If you're sick of cheese sticking to the grater, olive oil can come to the rescue.
Drizzle olive oil over ice cream
Although olive oil has many uses, you probably don't think of it as an ice cream topping. Perhaps it's time to broaden your perspectives. It's far tastier than it sounds, and it's a grown-up substitute for dousing your ice cream with syrup.