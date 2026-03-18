4 DIY face scrubs for glowing skin in summer

DEBOLINA ROY
Put 1/4th cup of rolled oats, 2 tbsp honey, and 2tsp of jojoba oil and food processor and make a paste. Apply it gently on your skin and let it settle for 3-5 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. The antibacterial, exfoliating, moisturizing properties of honey make it a must-addition.
Take ½ cup of strawberries and mash it with a fork. After that mix some coconut oil and stir it gently. Apply it on your skin and massage for 2 minutes before washing. The vitamin C in the fruit makes it one of the best DIY face scrubs to reduce inflammation.
Mix 2 tbsp grounded coffee, 1tbsp brown sugar, 1 tsp coconut oil and 1 tsp avocado oil in a bowl and mix gently. Apply it on the skin and massage it in a circular motion before washing with normal water. Coffee helps unclog your pores and remove all the dirt and impurities.
Make a smooth puree of 1 ripe peeled apple. Warm the honey for a little bit. Mix them in a jar and give it a stir. Apply and let it sit for 5 min and wash with lukewarm water. The acidic enzymes of apple make it one of the DIY face scrubs for oily skin.