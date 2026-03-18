4 things you should know about storing citrus fruits so they stay juicy for up to a month

Udisha
Keep them in the cold
Skip the lemon bowl centrepiece, it will simply ruin your citrus fruits and dry them out way faster. For citrus fruits like lemons to remain juicy and fresh for a long time, store them in the refrigerator. The cold keeps them as good as new.
Put them in a sealed bag
Storing citrus fruits in the refrigerator needs some precautions as well. The blast in the fridge can dry the fruits up faster. To prevent this, keep your lemons and oranges in an air-tight zip lock bag which can help lock in the moisture and prevents direct contact with the air in the fridge.
Don't wash them right away
Washing citrus fruits before storing them can lead to mold on the skin. While cleaning is absolutely necessary, do not wash the oranges, limes or grapefruits unless you are using them right away. A damp fruit in the fridge is a recipe for disaster and rottens the fruit faster.
Give them some space
Everyone needs some space to flourish! Keeping citrus fruits tightly in a bag is not the best idea for if one of them has mold, it will quickly spread to all the others. Pack them in a way that leaves some room to breath.