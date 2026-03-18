5 common sunscreen mistakes that lead to sunburn

DEBOLINA ROY
Don’t just grab any sunscreen off the shelf. Using the right sun protection factor is the key to prevent sunburn. Experts recommend grabbing sunscreens with SPF 30 or more.
Rain or shine, applying sunscreen is a must. One of the most common sunscreen mistakes are skipping on winters and monsoon. Though UVB light can decrease during this time, but UVA light can pass even through the clouds.
The idea to use a sunscreen is to give maximum protection to your skin. So make sure you use adequate sunscreen and massage it in a circular motion. Wait for some time, so your skin can completely absorb the goodness.
Another common mistake people make is not to wear it at home. The sunrays through your glass windows and even the blue light that comes through your digital screen can damage your skin.
Every sunscreen is formulated for a particular skin type. If you have an oily skin, try to use gel-based matte sunscreen. But if you have a dry skin, make sure to use a bit heavier sunscreen.