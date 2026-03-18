5 things to know about Google's newly-launched AI professional certificate

Bristi Dey
Learn practical AI skills
Learn the new age skills that would absolutely bring the required skills to the table. This one aims at helping learners develop real‑world AI capabilities, including communication, research, data analysis, and content creation. Learn how to use AI to sharpen strategy and boost creativity.
AI into tangible economic opportunities
The Google AI Professional Certificate helps the user or learner to translates the power of AI into tangible economic opportunity for every business and worker.
Available in major platforms
Since the course is available on major platforms like Coursera, Udemy and Google Skills, it enables users to learn at their own pace.
Major outline of the course
This course ensures it is applicable in all fields of work, it is taught by Google experts, several activities will give hands on experience and learners can customise the course as per their choice
Payment structure
The first three months are absolutely free for the ones who enroll. Use this trial to complete the hands-on activities that require Google AI Pro. The subscription cost is $49 per month.