Udisha
The end of Ramadan
Eid ul-Fitr, which is the Islamic festival of breaking the fast, marks the holy month of Ramadan. While the date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon every year, in 2026 it is expected to be celebrated on Thursday March 19 in Saudi Arabia, with India joining in on the celebrations on March 20.
Chaand Raat
The night on which the crescent moon is spotted is known as the Night of the Moon or Chaand Raat. The Eid celebration kicks off at this point with overnight food markets and women applying henna to prepare for the next day.
Zakat al-Fitr
Eid ul-Fitr is marked by a mandatory charity called Zakat al-Fitr. This must take before the Eid prayers to make sure that everyone, irrespective of their financial status can celebrate the festival with food and clothes.
Meethi Eid
Also known as Meethi Eid, or Sweet Eid, the festival starts with a plate of sweet, traditionally a bowl of Sheer Khurma in India. This needs to be eaten before offering the morning prayer.
Eidi
The tradition of Eidi is among the most popular, especially among children. On Eid ul-Fitr, children and even slightly grown-ups, receive gifts or money from elders known as Eidi.