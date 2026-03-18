5 Tom Holland movies to watch before Spider-Man: Brand New Day drops

Bristi Dey
Captain America: Civil War
Released in 2016, this is the film where it all starts. Though Spiderman has little role in this, he is introduced to the world of Marvel Universe. Peter Parker comes to the spotlight here as he is recruited by Iron Man.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Tom Holland's first standalone Spider-Man film, this one delves into Peter Parker's real life story. He juggles between homework, crushes and the thrill of the superhuman world.
Avengers: Infinity War
As the storyline thickens, Peter Parker in this has to fight the ultimate supervillain Thanos through space and time. This one brings out one of the terrific performances of Tom Holland.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
A direct sequel of Spider-Man Homecoming, this movie explores new threats abroad while Spider-Man steps into new roles and find new struggles.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
This is the final one released uptil now which throws Spider-Man into spotlight where his cover is blown. Emotions are at its highest point as the superhero here has to give up everyone he loves and surprisingly there's a classic reunion that absolutely blows the mind of the viewers.