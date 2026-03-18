5 ways to lower your cortisol levels naturally during a high-stress work week

Udisha
The "20-20-20" rule
Cortisol is the body's primary stress hormone and it must be regulated to avoid brain fog and anxiety. Our work-days include an insane amount of screen time which causes massive stress. To prevent the strain from screens, follow the 20-20-20 rule where you look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This helps reduce eye fatigue, thus managing stress.
Manage caffeine intake
While managing stress without coffee seems impossible, more than two cups of coffee can actually cause your cortisol levels to spike. Caffeine can trigger adrenal glands by mimicking stress response. To manage this issue, change your afternoon drink to decaf or herbal tea so that your body has the tome to cool down.
The "Box Breathing" method
Sometimes we have to tell our brain that we are doing okay. To do so, take a break and breathe rhythmically. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 4 more, exhale for another 4 and hold that for 4 seconds to stabilise your heart rate and stop the stress hormones from being produces from adrenals.
Say no to sugar
Our sugar cravings reach a high when we are stressed but snacking on sugar products can be really bad. If your blood sugar crashes, cortisol production can significantly rise. To combat that, reach out for snacks rich in protein and healthy fats such as boiled eggs or nuts.
A Green Micro break
Micro breaks can help manage stress levels to a great extent. Follow the green micro break by looking at nature or even a picture depicting nature for around a minute to relax your brain. If possible, take a small walk and take in some sunlight. Vitamin D and nature in general can significantly bring down cortisol levels, thus calming your head.