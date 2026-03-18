8 flavanol-rich foods to add to your diet for better health

Atreyee Poddar
Most nutrition advice just includes things like superfoods, detoxes or miracle fixes. But flavanols are the understated compounds in everyday foods. These compounds improve blood flow, support heart health, and even nudge brain function in the right direction. If you want to make your diet sharper and not complicated, this is where to start.
Dark Chocolate - The closer to bitter, the better
Real cocoa is naturally rich in flavanols, but the sugar-heavy chocolate bars are not. You need 70% cocoa and above. A square or two a day hits the sweet spot, both literally and metabolically.
Green Tea - Low-effort daily ritual
Among all the teas available from Camellia sinensis, green tea retains the most amount of flavanols due to minimal processing. Green tea gives us hydration along with other benefits.
Black Tea - Strong, familiar, still effective
Shifting to green tea for black tea loyalists can be difficult. So stick to black tea. It still delivers a decent flavanol dose, just through a more oxidised route.
Apples - Don’t peel away the good stuff
The skin carries a significant chunk of flavanols. Translation: stop treating apple peels like optional packaging.
Berries - Small, but nutritionally loud
Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries—pick your favourite. They’re dense in flavanols and antioxidants, and they don’t require culinary skill to enjoy.
Red and Purple Grapes (colour is a clue)
Darker grapes mean higher flavanol content, thanks to compounds concentrated in the skin. Snack, don’t overthink.
Beans and Legumes - The overachievers
Black beans, kidney beans, broad beans—unflashy, inexpensive, and surprisingly rich in flavanols. Also excellent for gut health, which is having a moment.
Hazelnuts and Pecans - Snacking with intent
A handful goes a long way. They bring flavanols plus healthy fats, making them a smarter default than processed snack foods.