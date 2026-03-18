Dune 3: 4 things to know about Alia Atreides, Paul's sister

DEBOLINA ROY
While still in her mother's womb, Alia Atreides acquired the entire abilities and knowledge of a Reverend Mother by way of her status of ‘Abomination.’ Because of this, Alia has the terrifying ability to tap into the knowledge and voices of all her ancestors.
Unlike any other character, Alia communicates using mental imaging or telepathy, which is projecting images/thoughts into the minds of others. This telepathic intrusion is so vivid that there feels to be a reality of presence. Therefore she can be seen as a terrifying and deadly adversarial presence.
Alia Atreides is destined to become the Regent of the Atreides Empire after the events of the holy war. She develops a very strong cult of personality, ruling off of a god-like authority that rivals Paul himself.
Alia's biggest fight happens within herself, because Baron Harkonnen, her ancestor, tries to take over her mind from the inside. The psychological warfare of memory from her grandfather creates a risk that Alia's vast power will be misused on a dark and evil path.