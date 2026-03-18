Earning more than Rs 1 lakh per month? 4 investment strategies you should explore

Udisha
Monthly investments
Investments should not depend on how much money you have left at the end of the month, instead you should set aside a particular amount that has to be invested. To streamline this method, set up a monthly SIP of any amount that seems convenient and that will deducted from your account. You will gain good interest on the money while having a proper safety net.
Pay taxes wisely
While paying the necessary tax amount is absolutely mandatory, make sure that you don't give away excess amounts in tax. Invest in tax-saving mutual funds or the NPS to bring down the tax bill despite a guaranteed growth of wealth over time.
Real estate
This might seem an expensive option, but there's a twist. Do not invest in apartment worth crores, use REITs instead. This is like buying a small part of a huge real estate venture such as a shopping mall. This enables you to earn from rent regularly without the hassle of brokers.
Digital gold
Gold is an age-old investment strategy but keeping them in the locker is a lot of trouble. Invest in Gold Bonds (SGBs) instead. This will enable you to earn interest on the deposited amount as well.