What are the differences between Probiotics and Prebiotics?

Udisha
The seed and the fertiliser
Probiotics and prebiotics improve our gut health and make our immune system strong, while increasing focus. Probiotics is like the "seed", a healthy, living bacteria that keeps things in place. Prebiotics is like the fertiliser that the good bacteria feeds on to survive. Together, they keep our gut healthy.
Where are they found?
Probiotics are found in goods like yogurt, sourdough bread, kombucha, kimchi, cheese, kefir and others, while prebiotics are mostly present in high-fibre food like onion, garlic, leek, bananas, oats, apples, broccoli, legumes and more.
Effect of heat
Probiotics are very much alive. They are living organisms that are quite sensitive to any kind heat. Therefore, probiotic rich food have to be stored in the fridge and stomach acid greatly affects them. Prebiotics are more hardy and are not bothered by temperature.
Synbiotic eating
For the best results, you need to consume both pro and prebiotics together. Such a diet is called synbiotic eating. To prepare such a meal, mix some probiotic rich yogurt with slices of bananas containing prebiotic.