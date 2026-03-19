4 things you should know about the best time to book international flights for the lowest fares

Udisha
The perfect booking window
Flight tickets always cause a significant pocket pinch, and it is harder for international flights. However, the hack is to book the flight tickets neither too late nor too early. The perfect window is to book the tickets 3 to 6 months before departure. Booking 10 months in advance leads to "placeholder" charges and booking weeks in advance means guaranteed price hike.
Fly midweek
Midweek flights are usually considerably cheaper. Try to book your international flight tickets on a Tuesday or Wednesday to unlock the best deals. Weekend flights have greater passenger pressure and the price will at least be 10% higher.
Set price alerts
Searching flights for a particular destination multiple times leads to a hiked price because your algorithm knows everything! To be alerted about the lowest fare, set alerts that let you know about a price drop. If you still have to check yourself, search it on incognito mode.
Travel during "Shoulder Season"
International flights on holidays and vacations like summer, always mean that the prices will be sky high. If you want significantly lower fares, plan your trip during Shoulder Season, or off-seasons such as January to March and September to November. This helps you avoid peak season.