5 benefits of peppermint in the summer

Subhadrika Sen
Mood lifter: Pour a few drops of peppermint oil in essential oil diffuser and let the magic spiral across your homes, lifting up your mood.
Removes nasal blockage: To combat seasonal change from winter to spring/ summer one uses peppermint oil in warm water for steam inhalation to remove nasal blockage.
Bath freshener: A few drops of peppermint oil in your bath water results to staying fresh all day long , smelling good and doing away with the stress.
Relax muscle and joint pains: If you are suffering from muscle or joint pains, then add in a few drops of peppermint oil to hot / cold compress and press aginst the spot.
Simplifies digestion: To take in all your junk and heavy food, keep peppermint in your daily meal. It cools the stomach and makes digestion, an easy process.